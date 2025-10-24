E-Star Commercial Management Signs New Framework Agreements to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited ( (HK:6668) ) has issued an update.

E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited has announced the signing of five new framework agreements, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028. These agreements, which include commercial property operational services, tenant management, sales referral, procurement, and sublease, are expected to impact the company’s operations significantly. The agreements are categorized into exempt and non-exempt based on applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules, with the non-exempt agreements requiring independent shareholder approval. This strategic move is likely to strengthen E-Star’s industry positioning and operational capabilities.

E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited operates in the commercial property management industry, providing services such as commercial property operational services, tenant management, sales referral, procurement, and subleasing. The company is focused on enhancing its market presence through strategic agreements and partnerships.

