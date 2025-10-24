E Split Corp. Announces October 2025 Distribution for Class A Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:ENS) ) just unveiled an update.

E Split Corp. announced a distribution for October 2025 to its Class A shareholders, with a payment of $0.13 per equity share scheduled for November 14, 2025. The shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ENS. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its shareholders, although future distributions may vary due to changes in portfolio composition and market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ENS) stock is a Hold with a C$15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on E Split Corp. Class A stock, see the TSE:ENS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ENS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ENS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 58 reflects a balance between financial recovery and valuation attractiveness, offset by technical indicators suggesting weak momentum. The company’s low P/E ratio and high dividend yield are significant positives, while financial performance is tempered by debt reliance and cash flow volatility.

More about E Split Corp. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 31,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

