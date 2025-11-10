E-House Advances Offshore Debt Restructuring with Strong Creditor Support

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited ( (HK:2048) ) has provided an announcement.

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced significant progress in its restructuring plan for offshore debts. The company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with initial consenting creditors and plans to invite remaining noteholders to support the restructuring through new schemes. The restructuring has received strong backing from key stakeholders representing 35.6% of the outstanding offshore debt. The company aims to implement the restructuring through court-sanctioned schemes, which will involve issuing new shares to participating creditors, potentially increasing the company’s share capital.

More about E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on providing real estate services and solutions in China. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -40.62%

Average Trading Volume: 1,024,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$132.9M

