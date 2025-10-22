E-Commodities Secures RMB1.6 Billion Credit Facility for Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from E-Commodities Holdings Limited ( (HK:1733) ).

E-Commodities Holdings Limited announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan More Richway Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., has secured a credit facility agreement with the Bank of China Limited Yangpu Branch for up to RMB1.6 billion. The company will provide a corporate guarantee of up to RMB600 million to support this agreement, which is expected to enhance cash flow and strengthen business operations. The terms of the agreement are considered fair and beneficial for the company and its shareholders, reflecting the favorable national financing environment.

E-Commodities Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operating in the supply chain management industry. It focuses on providing trade finance operations and related services through its subsidiaries.

