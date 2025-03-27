E-Commodities Holdings Limited Announces Share Repurchase

E-Commodities Holdings Limited ( (HK:1733) ) just unveiled an announcement.

E-Commodities Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, has announced the repurchase of 1,728,000 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This repurchase, conducted at prices between HK$0.84 and HK$0.85 per share, was funded through the company’s existing cash reserves and free cash flow, representing approximately 0.0642% of the total shares in issue. The company has repurchased a total of 27,694,000 shares under the current mandate, with further repurchases contingent on market conditions and management discretion.

YTD Price Performance: -26.92%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €293.1M

