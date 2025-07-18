E. Bon Holdings Secures Shareholder Approval for Articles Amendment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ).

E. Bon Holdings Limited announced that a special resolution was passed during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on July 18, 2025. The resolution involved the approval of proposed amendments to the company’s articles of association. The resolution was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with 99.99% of votes in favor, indicating strong shareholder backing for the changes.

E. Bon Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 179,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.82M

