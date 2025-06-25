E. Bon Holdings Limited Forms Nomination Committee to Strengthen Governance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ) has shared an update.

E. Bon Holdings Limited has established a Nomination Committee as a sub-committee of its Board of Directors. The committee is tasked with overseeing certain matters delegated by the Board and consists of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors. This structural change aims to enhance governance and ensure diverse representation within the committee, potentially impacting the company’s decision-making processes and stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 143,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$89.85M

