E. Bon Holdings Announces Director’s New Appointment

E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ) has shared an announcement.

E. Bon Holdings Limited has announced a change in the information of its director, with Mr. WAN Sze Chung being appointed as an independent non-executive director of C Cheng Holdings Limited, effective from 28 October 2025. This appointment signifies Mr. Wan’s expanded role within the industry, potentially enhancing the strategic insights available to E. Bon Holdings Limited, although no further changes in his information have been disclosed.

Average Trading Volume: 112,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$130.8M

