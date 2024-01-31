DZS Announces Executive Team Reshuffle and Officer Promotion

DZS (DZSI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Raghu Marthi was promoted from Chief Information Officer to Chief Operations Officer at the Company on January 8, 2024, taking charge of various operational aspects including the sales pipeline and manufacturing. Marthi, who is 50 years old, has a robust background in information technology, previously holding roles at MediaKind, Ericsson, and several other notable firms, and boasts a strong educational foundation with degrees in Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, and an MBA. Additionally, on January 19, 2024, Norman Foust left his role as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at the Company.

