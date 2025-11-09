Dyno Nobel Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) has shared an update.

Dyno Nobel Limited, a subsidiary of Incitec Pivot, reported a significant increase in net profit for the financial year ending 30 September 2025, with a rise of 82.9% to $53.2 million. Despite a slight decrease in overall revenues, the company saw a notable improvement in profits from continuing operations, reflecting a strong performance in its core business areas. The announcement also highlighted changes in dividend payments and the suspension of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, which may impact shareholder returns.

More about Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot is a company involved in the chemicals industry, primarily focusing on the production of industrial explosives and fertilizers. The company operates under its subsidiary, Dyno Nobel Limited, which is a key player in the explosives sector, serving the mining and construction industries.

YTD Price Performance: 10.58%

Average Trading Volume: 4,394,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.76B

