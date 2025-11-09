Dyno Nobel Limited Releases 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) just unveiled an update.

Dyno Nobel Limited has announced its full-year financial results for 2025, marking its first report under the new company name. The presentation highlights the company’s ongoing business operations and provides a summary of its financial performance. However, it does not offer investment advice or a comprehensive overview for potential investors. The announcement underscores the company’s continued focus on its core industries while cautioning stakeholders about the non-audited nature of some financial results presented.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Buy with a A$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Incitec Pivot stock, see the AU:DNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Incitec Pivot

Dyno Nobel Limited, formerly known as Incitec Pivot Limited until March 31, 2025, operates in the explosives and fertilizers industry. The company focuses on providing products and services for the mining and agricultural sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 10.58%

Average Trading Volume: 4,394,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.76B

