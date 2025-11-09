Dyno Nobel Limited Announces Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) has provided an update.

Dyno Nobel Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.095 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities. The dividend relates to a six-month period ending on September 30, 2025, with an ex-date of December 1, 2025, and a payment date set for December 16, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Buy with a A$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Incitec Pivot stock, see the AU:DNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Incitec Pivot

YTD Price Performance: 10.58%

Average Trading Volume: 4,394,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.76B

Find detailed analytics on DNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue