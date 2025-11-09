Dyno Nobel Limited Announces Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) has provided an update.
Dyno Nobel Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.095 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities. The dividend relates to a six-month period ending on September 30, 2025, with an ex-date of December 1, 2025, and a payment date set for December 16, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Buy with a A$3.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Incitec Pivot stock, see the AU:DNL Stock Forecast page.
More about Incitec Pivot
YTD Price Performance: 10.58%
Average Trading Volume: 4,394,253
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$5.76B
Find detailed analytics on DNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.