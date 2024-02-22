DynaResource Inc Announces Board Reshuffle and New Incentive Plan

DynaResource Inc (DYNR) has released an update.

In a strategic reshuffle, the Company’s Board of Directors accepted the resignations of Mr. Ronald Vail and Dr. Jose Vargas Lugo, appointing Mr. Brent Omland and Dr. Quinton Hennigh as their replacements. While Dr. Vargas Lugo remains involved as Director of Operations in Mexico, the new appointees’ committee roles are yet to be determined. Mr. Omland’s election comes following a Stock Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners, a key purchaser of the Company’s gold. Additionally, Dr. Hennigh received a stock option award under the Company’s new Equity Incentive Plan, which aims for shareholder approval and offers various equity incentives. The Company has communicated these board changes in a recent press release.

For further insights into DYNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.