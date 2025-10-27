Dynamic Holdings Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dynamic Holdings Limited ( (HK:0029) ) has provided an announcement.

Dynamic Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for December 12, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address ordinary business matters, including the review of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the auditor. Additionally, special resolutions will be considered, granting the directors authority to purchase the company’s own securities and to issue new shares, which could impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Dynamic Holdings Limited

Dynamic Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in real estate and investment activities, focusing on property development and management.

