Dynagreen Reports Positive Growth in Q2 and H1 2025 Operating Data

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has provided an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. reported its unaudited operating data for the second quarter and half-year ending June 30, 2025. The company saw increases in waste input, electricity generation, and steam supply volumes, with a notable 115.69% year-on-year increase in steam supply. These results indicate a positive operational performance and potential growth in its market position within the environmental protection sector.

More about Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in China, operating in the environmental protection industry. The company specializes in waste-to-energy solutions, focusing on waste input, electricity generation, and steam supply.

Average Trading Volume: 2,156,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.12B

