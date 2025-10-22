Dynagreen Environmental Protection Updates Interim Dividend Payment Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has shared an announcement.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. has announced an updated interim cash dividend for the six months ending June 30, 2025, declaring a dividend of RMB 0.1 per share, payable in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0946. The payment date has been changed to November 11, 2025, with a record date of October 10, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder returns and may impact its financial positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on waste-to-energy solutions and environmental management services. The company is known for its efforts in sustainable waste management and energy recovery, contributing to environmental conservation and resource efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 1,758,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.71B

