Dynagreen Adjusts 2025 Interim Dividend Payment Date

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has provided an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in the payment date for the 2025 interim dividend for its H shares, moving it from November 18, 2025, to November 11, 2025. This adjustment in the dividend payment schedule may impact shareholders’ expectations and reflects the company’s operational decisions to align with its financial strategies.

More about Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the environmental protection industry. The company focuses on providing services related to waste-to-energy and environmental protection solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,758,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.71B

