Dynagas LNG Reports Strong Year-End Financials

Dynagas LNG Partners LP has announced positive financial results for the end of 2023, with a net income of $35.9 million for the year and a 97.8% fleet utilization. They’ve successfully maintained all six LNG carriers under long-term charters, ensuring no vessel availability until 2028, and are preparing to refinance existing debt with a new $345 million lease financing. The company has also navigated current U.S. and E.U. sanctions against Russia without material impact to their operations or financial condition.

