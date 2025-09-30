Dynacons Systems & Solutions Holds Virtual 30th AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. ( (IN:DSSL) ) just unveiled an update.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited held its 30th Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2025, via video conferencing, adhering to regulatory guidelines. The meeting, chaired by Shirish M. Anjaria, involved 61 shareholders and was conducted without physical attendance, reflecting the company’s commitment to compliance and modern communication methods.

More about Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited operates in the IT services industry, offering a range of technology solutions and services. The company focuses on providing IT infrastructure management, systems integration, and software solutions, catering to various sectors and enhancing business operations through technology.

Average Trading Volume: 3,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 10.59B INR

For an in-depth examination of DSSL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue