Dye & Durham Embarks on Strategic Refinancing

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham is initiating the marketing of a new senior secured credit arrangement and additional secured debt, aiming to refinance existing credit facilities, repurchase convertible debentures, and support general corporate activities. CEO Matthew Proud highlights this as a key step in the company’s deleveraging strategy, expecting to cut annual interest costs and bolster future growth. Financial disclosures reveal a Further Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $278 million for the past year and a 3.0% organic revenue growth for the last quarter of 2023.

For further insights into TSE:DND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.