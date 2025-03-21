DyDo Group Launches Future Co-Creation Institute for R&D Innovation

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2590) ) has issued an update.

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. has established the DyDo GROUP Future Co-Creation Institute to enhance its research and development capabilities, focusing on creating health value through beverages and foods. This initiative aims to foster open innovation by collaborating with Leave a Nest Co., Ltd. and engaging with startups, universities, and research institutions to develop new functional materials and applications, ultimately supporting the company’s mission to offer products that are delicious for both mind and body.

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a company focused on delivering high-quality beverages and foods that promote enjoyable and healthy lifestyles. The company is known for its distinctive flavors and commitment to enhancing wellness through its products.

