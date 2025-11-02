DXN Limited Wins $1.8 Million Contract for Modular Cable Landing Station

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DXN Ltd. ( (AU:DXN) ) has provided an announcement.

DXN Limited has secured a $1.8 million contract with APTelecom to design, build, and deliver a prefabricated modular Cable Landing Station (CLS) for an international digital infrastructure project. This project will be executed at DXN’s Perth facility, with construction starting in November 2025 and completion expected by May 2026. The contract marks DXN’s first collaboration with APTelecom, a U.S.-based telecommunications consultancy, and highlights DXN’s expertise in secure, prefabricated data infrastructure solutions. The company anticipates significant growth in the CLS market, driven by increasing investments in digital infrastructure in emerging markets, which will enhance connectivity and economic growth.

More about DXN Ltd.

DXN Limited is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres across the Asia Pacific region. The company specializes in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and operating high-quality, prefabricated facilities for government and blue-chip enterprise customers. DXN operates through three core divisions: the Modular Division, which delivers scalable EDGE data centres and critical infrastructure; Data Centre Operations, which manages data centres in Darwin and Hobart; and Data Centre as a Service (DCaaS), offering bespoke data centre solutions with comprehensive management and monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 335,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.85M

