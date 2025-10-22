DXN Limited Updates Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DXN Ltd. ( (AU:DXN) ) has issued an announcement.

DXN Limited has announced updates regarding its Annual General Meeting (AGM), including an updated proxy form that now includes Resolution 8. The AGM will be held virtually on 21 November 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote through the Automic shareholder portal. This update reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders and ensuring shareholder engagement in important company decisions.

More about DXN Ltd.

DXN Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing data center solutions. The company offers modular data centers and associated services, catering to a variety of market needs.

