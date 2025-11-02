DXN Limited Expands Modular Data Centre Solutions with New Service Model

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from DXN Ltd. ( (AU:DXN) ).

DXN Limited’s Q1 FY26 presentation highlights its focus on modular data centre solutions, with the Modular Division contributing approximately 85% of FY25 revenue. The company has also established a new ‘Data Centre as a Service’ model, combining elements of its Modular Division and Data Centre Operations, which is expected to enhance its market positioning and offer flexible, scalable solutions to customers.

More about DXN Ltd.

DXN Limited is a leading provider of prefabricated modular data centre solutions in the Asia Pacific region. The company is vertically integrated, handling the design, engineering, manufacturing, deployment, operation, and maintenance of modular data centres across three core markets.

Average Trading Volume: 335,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.85M

