DXN Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from DXN Ltd. ( (AU:DXN) ) is now available.

DXN Limited has announced the dispatch of documents related to its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 21, 2025. The meeting will be held virtually, and shareholders have been provided with electronic access to the Notice of Meeting. This move reflects DXN’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms for shareholder engagement, potentially enhancing participation and transparency in its corporate governance processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DXN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DXN Ltd. stock, see the AU:DXN Stock Forecast page.

More about DXN Ltd.

DXN Limited is a company operating in the technology sector, focusing on providing data center solutions. The company is known for its modular data centers and related services, catering to various industries that require efficient and scalable data infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 332,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$17.79M

Learn more about DXN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue