DXN Limited Announces Change of Registered Office

DXN Ltd. ( (AU:DXN) ) has issued an announcement.

DXN Limited has announced a change in its registered office location to Level 12, 50 Carrington Street, Sydney NSW 2000, effective November 7, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and strengthen its market presence in the Asia Pacific region, potentially impacting its relationships with government and enterprise clients.

More about DXN Ltd.

DXN Limited is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres in the Asia Pacific region. The company specializes in designing, engineering, manufacturing, maintaining, and operating data centres, serving major government and blue-chip enterprise customers. It operates through two main divisions: the Modular Division, which focuses on designing and deploying EDGE facilities and critical DC infrastructure, and the Data Centre Operations division, which manages and markets data centres and critical infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 352,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.91M

