Duxton Farms to Quote New Securities on ASX

Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) just unveiled an update.

Duxton Farms Limited has announced the application for quotation of 56,997,458 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DBF. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and management of farmland and related agricultural activities. The company is involved in the cultivation and sale of various agricultural products, catering to both local and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 65,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.6M

