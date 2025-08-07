Duxton Farms Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) has shared an announcement.

Duxton Farms Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in its management and oversight practices. This announcement highlights Duxton Farms’ commitment to maintaining robust governance standards, which is crucial for investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Average Trading Volume: 67,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.37M

See more insights into DBF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue