Duxton Farms Limited Releases June 2025 Annual Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ).

Duxton Farms Limited has released its annual report for June 2025, highlighting its corporate structure and key executive appointments. The report provides details on the company’s executive team, including the appointment of Rachel Triggs as an Independent Non-Executive Director in October 2024. This announcement may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Average Trading Volume: 67,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.37M

For a thorough assessment of DBF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue