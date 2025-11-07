Duxton Farms Launches Share Purchase Plan to Mitigate Dilution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) has provided an announcement.

Duxton Farms Limited has initiated the dispatch of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) booklet, offering eligible shareholders the chance to acquire equity at a discounted rate compared to the recent placement price. This move aims to mitigate dilution effects from a strategic merger and placement, allowing shareholders to partake in the company’s growth. The SPP could result in the issuance of up to 30% of the existing fully paid ordinary shares, with the offer open to shareholders in specified regions, excluding the United States.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on farming and agricultural investments. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker DBF.

Average Trading Volume: 78,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$90.69M

See more data about DBF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue