Duxton Farms Director Increases Shareholding

Duxton Farms Limited ( (AU:DBF) ) has provided an update.

Duxton Farms Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Edouard Peter’s holdings. Mr. Peter, through direct and indirect interests, acquired additional fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings. This change reflects an on-market trade, indicating a strategic move to strengthen his position in the company, which could impact the company’s governance and investor confidence.

More about Duxton Farms Limited

Duxton Farms Limited operates in the agriculture industry, focusing on farming and related agricultural investments. The company is involved in the cultivation and management of various crops and agricultural assets, aiming to optimize production and returns in the agricultural sector.

Average Trading Volume: 62,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$44.96M

