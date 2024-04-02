Dutch Bros Inc Announces Executive Team Expansion and New Appointments

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has provided an announcement.

Dutch Bros Inc. has appointed Brian Maxwell as Vice Chair and Sumitro Ghosh as President of Operations, with both positions effective from April 1, 2024. Ghosh brings extensive experience from his previous roles at NIKE, Inc., Foxtrot Ventures, and Starbucks Corporation. As part of his compensation package with Dutch Bros Inc., he will receive a base salary of $500,000, a $250,000 signing bonus, potential annual cash bonuses, stock options, relocation reimbursements, and standard company benefits. His appointment is supported by his strong track record but does not involve any familial ties or reportable transactions with the company.

