Duskin Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 FY2025 Results with Optimistic Outlook

Duskin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4665) ) has provided an update.

Duskin Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the first quarter of FY2025, with net sales increasing by 4.6% and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 23.1% compared to the previous year. The company also maintained a strong equity ratio of 76.3%, indicating a stable financial position. Despite the exclusion of two companies from its consolidation, Duskin’s forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, remains optimistic, with expected growth in net sales and profits.

More about Duskin Co., Ltd.

Duskin Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the service industry. The company is known for providing cleaning and hygiene products and services, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 126,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen185.3B

