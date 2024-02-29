Durango Resources to Exhibit at PDAC 2024

Durango Resources (TSE:DGO) has released an update.

Durango Resources Inc. is set to showcase its mineral properties at the prestigious PDAC 2024 convention on March 3 and 4 in Toronto, Canada. The company will present samples and information from its wholly-owned Discovery, NMX East, and Mayner’s Fortune properties, aiming to attract investors and industry stakeholders. Durango is known for its strategic position in Québec’s Troilus and Windfall Lake gold camps, focusing on the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets.

