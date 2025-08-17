Duquesne Family Office LLC Boosts Microsoft Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Duquesne Family Office LLC, managed by Stanley Druckenmiller, recently executed a significant transaction involving Microsoft ((MSFT)). The hedge fund increased its position by 200,930 shares.

Spark’s Take on MSFT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSFT is a Outperform.

Microsoft’s stock score is driven by its exceptional financial performance and positive earnings outlook. Despite high valuation concerns and technical overbought conditions, strong growth in cloud and AI sectors provides a compelling long-term investment thesis.

More about Microsoft

YTD Price Performance: 23.88%

Average Trading Volume: 19,454,003

Current Market Cap: $3883.7B

