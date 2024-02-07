DuPont Boosts Dividend, Initiates $1B Share Buyback

DuPont de Nemours (DD) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has announced a positive uptick in shareholder returns with a six percent increase in its first quarter 2024 dividend, now $0.38 per share. Additionally, the company’s Board has greenlit an ambitious $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program, signaling a robust financial strategy and confidence in future performance. These strategic financial decisions are part of the company’s latest earnings release and demonstrate DuPont’s commitment to delivering value to its investors.

