Duni Group Sets Ambitious New Targets for 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Duni AB ( (SE:DUNI) ).

Duni Group has announced updated financial and sustainability targets effective from January 2026, reflecting a strategic shift to enhance growth and sustainability. The new targets include a minimum 6% annual sales growth, a dividend policy of over 50% of net profit, and a continued focus on sustainability with goals set for climate, circularity, supplier responsibility, and workplace safety. These changes align with Duni’s long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth and strengthen its position as a credible leader in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:DUNI) stock is a Buy with a SEK104.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Duni AB stock, see the SE:DUNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Duni AB

Duni Group is a leading provider of environmentally sound and functional products for table setting and take-away, operating under brands like Duni, BioPak, Paper+Design, and Poppies across more than 50 markets. The company employs around 2,800 people in 26 countries, with headquarters in Malmö and production sites in Sweden, Slovenia, Germany, Poland, Thailand, and the UK. Duni is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 30,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK4.41B

See more insights into DUNI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue