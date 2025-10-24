Duni Group Reports Q3 Growth and Sets New Targets for 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Duni AB ( (SE:DUNI) ).

Duni Group reported a 3.3% increase in net sales for Q3 2025, with a significant 7.9% rise when adjusted for exchange rates, driven by acquisitions. The company’s operating income improved by over 10% despite challenging market conditions, attributed to efficiency improvements and cost control. The acquisition of ByGreen by BioPak Group aims to enhance Duni’s sustainable product offerings. The Board has set new targets for 2026, focusing on growth, dividends, and sustainability, with a strategic direction towards profitable and sustainable growth by 2030.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:DUNI) stock is a Buy with a SEK104.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Duni AB stock, see the SE:DUNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Duni AB

Duni Group is a market leader in environmentally sound and functional products for table setting and take-away, operating under brands like Duni, BioPak, Paper+Design, and Poppies. The company is represented in over 50 markets, with around 2,800 employees across 26 countries. Headquartered in Malmö, Duni has production sites in Sweden, Slovenia, Germany, Poland, Thailand, and the UK, and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 30,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK4.41B

Learn more about DUNI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue