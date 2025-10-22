Dundas Minerals Sets Date for AGM and Director Nominations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dundas Minerals Limited ( (AU:DUN) ) has provided an announcement.

Dundas Minerals Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 26, 2025, with the election of directors as a key agenda item. The deadline for director nominations is set for October 27, 2025. This meeting is a significant event for the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance, which could influence its exploration activities and stakeholder interests.

Dundas Minerals Limited is an exploration company operating in the gold-rich Kalgoorlie region and the southern Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. The company has an option agreement to acquire a significant interest in two gold projects, Capricorn and Baden-Powell, and holds exploration licenses for gold, copper, and nickel.

Average Trading Volume: 287,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.36M

