Dun & Bradstreet Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results

An announcement from Dun & Bradstreet Holdings ( (DNB) ) is now available.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 20, 2025. The company experienced a revenue increase of 0.2% for the fourth quarter and 2.9% for the entire year compared to 2023. Despite a slight decline in adjusted net income for the quarter, Dun & Bradstreet achieved 3% organic revenue growth for the year and expanded EBITDA margins by 30 basis points. The company also reduced its net leverage to 3.6 times, highlighting a focus on capital structure improvement. Moving into 2025, Dun & Bradstreet aims to expand its solution sets and support clients’ needs through data, analytics, and generative AI. The financial outcomes indicate a stable performance with slight growth, suggesting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings

Dun & Bradstreet is a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enabling companies to improve their business performance. Their Data Cloud offers solutions that help customers accelerate revenue, lower costs, mitigate risks, and transform businesses. With a history dating back to 1841, Dun & Bradstreet has been relied upon by companies of all sizes to manage risk and discover opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: -14.74%

Average Trading Volume: 2,926,287

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.69B

