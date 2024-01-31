Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Refinances Loans, Amends Credit Agreement

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 29, 2024, The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation amended its Credit Agreement through Amendment No. 8, reducing interest rates on existing loans and establishing new incremental term loans totaling over $2.6 billion, which were used to repay all outstanding initial term loans. The amendment also extended the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to February 2029 and set the maturity for the new loans to January 2029. These adjustments left the senior secured leverage ratio unchanged, with interest at SOFR plus 2.75% and a step-down possibility based on credit ratings. The terms include a 1% amortization rate, a six-month premium for early repayments, and the maintenance of the original terms except for the specified amendments.

