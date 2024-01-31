Dun & Bradstreet Completes Eighth Amendment Transaction

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company announced the completion of the Eighth Amendment transaction on January 30, 2024, through a press release. This information, as well as the press release itself, is included for informational purposes in the Current Report and is not intended for filing or legal liability under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it should not be used in any registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933.

