Duluth Holdings Revamps Incentive Plan to Retain Talent

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) has released an update.

Duluth Holdings Inc. has updated its Annual Incentive Plan to give the company more leeway in granting awards that extend employment beyond the usual performance year. This strategic move, approved by the Compensation Committee, aims to enhance the company’s ability to incentivize and retain key employees, signaling a potential shift in Duluth’s approach to talent management and internal growth strategies.

