Duluth Holdings Inc. Tackles Internal Control Weakness, Aims to Restore Confidence

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Duluth Holdings Inc. faces a significant challenge after identifying a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. This shortcoming stems from insufficient risk assessment in aligning general ledger accounts with consolidated financial statements, leading to inadequate manual controls. Although this deficiency has not caused a material misstatement, it raises concerns about the potential for undetected errors. The company is undertaking remedial actions to fortify its controls, but failure to effectively address this issue could result in severe repercussions, including regulatory scrutiny, legal consequences, and erosion of investor confidence.

The average DLTH stock price target is $5.00, implying 3.95% upside potential.

