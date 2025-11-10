DUG Technology Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from DUG Technology Ltd ( (AU:DUG) ) is now available.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced the quotation of 110,291 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 10, 2025. This move is part of their strategic financial operations, potentially impacting their market positioning and offering opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company’s growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DUG) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DUG Technology Ltd stock, see the AU:DUG Stock Forecast page.

More about DUG Technology Ltd

DUG Technology Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced computing solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 454,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$298.9M

For detailed information about DUG stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

