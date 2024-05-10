DUG Tech Director Adjusts Shareholdings

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd’s director, Louise Bower, has made a notable change in her interests, disposing of 40,465 ordinary shares for personal reasons, with a total value of $121,799.65. This adjustment was executed through an on-market trade to repay a loan attached to shares issued under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. Post-transaction, Bower’s indirect holding through Kaynadan Pty Ltd stands at 1,084,356 ordinary shares.

For further insights into AU:DUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.