Dufu Liquor Group Appoints New Executive Director and Co-Chairperson

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0986) ) has provided an announcement.

Dufu Liquor Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Qin Zhizun as an executive director and co-chairperson of the board, effective from October 22, 2025. Mr. Qin brings over 20 years of management experience and will serve an initial one-year term, with the potential for renewal. His appointment is expected to enhance the company’s leadership and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

More about China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,197,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$138.5M

For detailed information about 0986 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue