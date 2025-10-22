Dufu Liquor Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0986) ) just unveiled an update.

Dufu Liquor Group Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The board includes executive directors, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members serving on various board committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership dynamics and decision-making processes within the organization.

More about China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,197,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$138.5M

See more data about 0986 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue