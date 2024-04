Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced a new proposal to issue 10 million ordinary fully paid securities. The issue is scheduled for the 21st of June, 2024, as detailed in the latest Appendix 3B filing with the ASX. This move could potentially attract investors looking to engage with the expanding telecommunications software provider.

