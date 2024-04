Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced a new proposal for the issuance of 10 million ordinary fully paid securities, with the proposed issue date set for June 21, 2024. This move, subject to ASX approval, signals the company’s pursuit of growth through additional capital.

